Why DT Maurice Hurst is excited to join the Raiders as Derek Carr sends welcome

The Oakland Raiders wrapped the NFL draft on Saturday by making five selections highlighted by Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst in the fifth round (140th overall).
Hurst was projected by many to go in the first round, but a heart condition revealed at the NFL Combine in February scared some teams away.
Not the Raiders.
Hurst is thrilled to get the opportunity to play for the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden. He said that as a child he rooted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Gruden led that franchise to its only Super Bowl title.
“It's just such a talented group of players," Hurst said on a conference call. "Just growing up watching Coach Gruden, I loved the Bucs. Warren Sapp was my favorite player growing up and I just loved that defense and that’s what I think he’s trying to bring back there and I’m just excited to be a part of that process and be one of those pieces to the puzzle.”
Hurst, listed at 6-foot-1 and 292 pounds, said he's ready to go and compete at rookie mini-camp next week in Alameda.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sent his welcomes to the Raiders draftees.
The Raiders' first selection on day 3 was cornerback Nick Nelson of Wisconsin in the fourth round (110th).
After selecting Hurst in the fifth round, the Raiders went with Florida punter Johnny Townsend in the fifth round (173rd). The Raiders released punter Marquette King in late March.
In the sixth round, the Raiders went with inside linebacker Azeem Victor of Washington (216th).
The Raiders' final selection came in the seventh round (229th) with wide receiver Marcell Ateman of Oklahoma State.
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Oakland Raiders draft selections
Round
Overall Pick
Pick
1
15
T Kohlton Miller
2
57
NT P.J. Hall
3
65
T Brandon Parker
|3
|87
|DE Arden Key
4
110
CB Nick Nelson
5
140
DT Maurice Hurst
5
173
P Johnny Townsend
6
216
ILB Azeem Victor
7
228
WR Marcell Ateman
