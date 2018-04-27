Raiders' Bruce Irvin and ex-coach Rod Woodson continues beef on social media

Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin didn't hold back when he saw former Raiders coach Rod Woodson at the NFL draft in Arlington, Texas on Friday.
The beef started in March when Woodson criticized his former team by saying “Khalil Mack … he’s an above-par player. Bruce Irvin … he’ll be inconsistent.”
He also responded to a fan’s tweet about Carr and said ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr doesn’t “give them toughness” but “gives them leadership.”
Irvin then went on defense mode saying he's looking for Woodson. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chimed in.
Irvin announced the Raiders' third round draft pick, while Woodson did the same for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Afterwards, Woodson responded on Twitter.
"I was sitting right there Bruce, man up and talk to ME not over social media," Woodson tweeted to Irvin.
Irvin then called out Woodson.
"lol u was sitting no where near me we were in the same room yea and honestly I have no respect for u so me hollering at you would have been a wast of both our time. U a sucka that’s what it is," Irvin tweeted.
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
