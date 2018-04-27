Raiders make three more draft selections and Derek Carr sends out welcomes

The Oakland Raiders wrapped up day two of the NFL draft by making three selections in Arlington, Texas on Friday.
The Raiders selected nose tackle PJ. Hall of Sam Houston State in the second round (57th overall). Oakland followed with selections of offensive tackle Brandon Parker of North Carolina A&T (third round, 65th) and edge-rusher Arden Key of Louisiana State (87th).
Like he did on Thursday, Raiders quarterback sent out his welcome to the newest Raiders.
"@Pjjwatt welcome to the squad bro! #RaiderNation," Carr tweeted.
The 6-foot-1 and 310 pounds Hall thanked Carr with his welcome to the team.
"Appreciate it bro!! Time to get to work!" Hall wrote back to Carr.
The Raiders took Parker, listed at 6-8 and 305, with the first pick in the third round.
"@bigstuffparker welcome to the squad!," Carr wrote.
Parker took to Twitter and thanked God for getting an opportunity in the NFL.
"All Glory to God!! Been a dream since a youngin and now I get to do what I love for a living!! God is good!" Parker wrote.
Then Carr sent out his welcome to Key (6-6, 240).
"@ardenkey welcome to #RaiderNation!" Carr wrote.
Raiders' Bruce Irvin also sent out his welcome on Twitter to Key and vowed that the team will keep him away from problems.
"@ardenkey we gon keep you away from the (expletive) just b ready to work! Welcome to the town!" Irvin wrote.
More selections are to come Saturday.
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Oakland Raiders draft selections
Round
Overall Pick
Pick info
1
15
T Kohlton Miller
2
57
NT P.J. Hall
3
65
T Brandon Parker
|3
|87
|EDGE Arden Key
4
110
Original selection
5
159
From KC via Cle. and NE
5
173
From Dallas
6
185
Original selection
6
216
Comp selection
7
228
Original selection
