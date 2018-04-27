In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Jacksonville State quarterback Eli Jenkins is sacked by LSU defensive end Arden Key (49) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Key was selected in the third round by the Oakland Raiders.
Football

Raiders make three more draft selections and Derek Carr sends out welcomes

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

April 27, 2018 10:01 PM

The Oakland Raiders wrapped up day two of the NFL draft by making three selections in Arlington, Texas on Friday.

The Raiders selected nose tackle PJ. Hall of Sam Houston State in the second round (57th overall). Oakland followed with selections of offensive tackle Brandon Parker of North Carolina A&T (third round, 65th) and edge-rusher Arden Key of Louisiana State (87th).

Like he did on Thursday, Raiders quarterback sent out his welcome to the newest Raiders.

"@Pjjwatt welcome to the squad bro! #RaiderNation," Carr tweeted.

The 6-foot-1 and 310 pounds Hall thanked Carr with his welcome to the team.

"Appreciate it bro!! Time to get to work!" Hall wrote back to Carr.

The Raiders took Parker, listed at 6-8 and 305, with the first pick in the third round.

"@bigstuffparker welcome to the squad!," Carr wrote.



Parker took to Twitter and thanked God for getting an opportunity in the NFL.

"All Glory to God!! Been a dream since a youngin and now I get to do what I love for a living!! God is good!" Parker wrote.

Then Carr sent out his welcome to Key (6-6, 240).

"@ardenkey welcome to #RaiderNation!" Carr wrote.

Raiders' Bruce Irvin also sent out his welcome on Twitter to Key and vowed that the team will keep him away from problems.

"@ardenkey we gon keep you away from the (expletive) just b ready to work! Welcome to the town!" Irvin wrote.

More selections are to come Saturday.

Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee

Oakland Raiders draft selections

Round

Overall Pick

Pick info

1

15

T Kohlton Miller

2

57

NT P.J. Hall

3

65

T Brandon Parker

387EDGE Arden Key

4

110

Original selection

5

159

From KC via Cle. and NE

5

173

From Dallas

6

185

Original selection

6

216

Comp selection

7

228

Original selection

