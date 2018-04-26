Firebaugh's Josh Allen taken by Buffalo Bills with No. 7 pick

Firebaugh native Josh Allen was picked No. 7 by the Buffalo Bills in the NFL draft Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.





Allen, who was projected to go as early as No. 1 overall, was the third quarterback taken – notably selected after Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (No. 1 by Cleveland) and USC’s Sam Darnold (No. 3 by the New York Jets), but ahead of UCLA's Josh Rosen (No. 10 by Arizona).

Allen was considered by some as a high-risk, high-reward selection.





Scouts loved his size (6 feet, 5 inches, 237 pounds and hands that measured 10 1/8 inches).

They were leery of his accuracy (sported a 56.2 completion percentage against Division I competition in two-plus seasons at Wyoming).

Allen, who credited his farm-based upbringing in Firebaugh for helping ground him as he approached the big moment, had to weather a storm on the eve of the draft: Tweets he posted in 2012-13 while still in high school that included racial slurs and other offensive language.





The 21-year-old quickly owned up to the tweets and apologized, telling ESPN that they were written when he "was young and dumb."

On the draft podium, he told ESPN's Suzy Kolber he would work to win the trust of his new Buffalo teammates and didn't feel that the tweet storm would be a problem.

And he said he was looking forward to his new home, which climate-wise can be a lot like where he played the last three years. Of Buffalo, he said, "It's a tough place to play and it's a tough team," in his ESPN interview.

The Bills traded up to the No. 7 pick in a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL watchers say Allen could sit behind AJ McCarron in Buffalo for a year or two. McCarron came to the Bills this year as a free agent after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The only other QB on the roster is Nathan Peterman, who threw five interceptions last season in a start against San Diego. The Bills traded three-year starter Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland last month.

Before the draft, new Buffalo general manager Brando Beane had said that "one of the main jobs of a GM is to find a franchise quarterback."

The Bills hadn't invested in quarterbacks lately: Their last first-round QB was EJ Manuel in 2013.





Allen passed for more than 3,000 yards his senior season at Firebaugh High but didn't attract much college attention until he grew into his 6-foot-5 frame during his one season at Reedley College.

Even then, only Wyoming and Eastern Michigan were the only FBS schools to offer a scholarship.

He chose Wyoming and, after a broken collarbone cut short his 2015 season, put together two impressive years for the Cowboys. In particular, he showed off a rifle arm that wowed NFL scouts.

He completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 14 games as a sophomore. Then in 11 games this past season, Allen had a 56.3 completion percentage with 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns to six picks as a junior.

Allen is the latest player with ties to the central San Joaquin Valley to be selected in the first round.

Former College of the Sequoias defensive end Sheldon Richardson went No. 13 overall to the New York Jets in 2013.

Fresno State running back Ryan Mathews went No. 12 overall to the Chargers in 2010.

Other previous first-round picks out of Fresno State are: Logan Mankins (2005), David Carr (2002), Trent Dilfer (1994) and JD Williams (1990).

Raiders quarterback and Bulldogs great Derek Carr was notably taken in the second round in 2014.