With mom on his mind, ex-Clovis North standout David Wells awaits NFL call

With his mom on his mind and his dad by his side, former Clovis North High standout David Wells prepares to start his NFL career this week.
Wells’ mother, Annette, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Wells was 2 and died when he was 8.
“His mom was always battling,” said Wells’ father, Bryan Wells. “He watched his mom battle and fight the disease for six years. It was difficult as a kid growing up because his mom loved him so much. He was a spitting image of her.”
Wells, a 6-foot-6, 256-pounder who played tight end at San Diego State, projects as a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft or a priority free agent expected to sign with a team immediately after the draft, according to NFL.com.
He took part in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, then visited the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.
Wells said losing his mom “was definitely harder when I was younger.” Then his dad stepped in and David Wells said he couldn’t be more thankful: “No matter what we were going through, like financial issues or family issues or anything like that, he still found a way to send me to a camp or a tournament, or get that extra practice.”
David Wells said his dad remarried when he was in elementary school to Shari Wells. “She helped guide me, too.
“I talked to my dad every single day. We have a very close relationship. I call him up after everything and talk to him about life. He’s been very involved. Even though it was a hard time for us (including his sister, Rebekah) when I was younger, he was really able to pull us out of that.”
To honor his mom, Wells has a tribute tattoo on his left bicep that consists of a cross and roses around the arm.
Bryan Wells said his children attended Lincoln Elementary School before their mom passed away, then Wells brought them to Tarpey Elementary “so I can watch over them.
“I actually needed them more than they needed me.”
David Wells said he’ll be watching the draft with dad by his side and family.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot of nerves,” he said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to get drafted and play in the NFL. I’m not worried if I get drafted or if I go as an undrafted free agent. All I need is a chance.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
