This ex-Clovis West standout just celebrated the birth of his son. Is the NFL next?

Andre Chachere will never forget March, 17, 2018.
That is when his son, Dredyn, entered the world at 3:07 a.m.
Now Chachere is hoping to remember another date, one coming up sometime this week.
The ex-Clovis West High football star is hoping to hear his name called in the NFL draft that runs Thursday-Saturday in Arlington, Texas. If he’s not drafted, he hopes to catch on with an NFL team.
he said his son motivates him.
“If I ever get tired or I can’t do anymore reps, I’m like, ‘Oh man, I got to do it for my son.’”
Chachere played cornerback at San Jose State and finished his career there with 122 tackles and seven interceptions. He played in the 2018 NFLPA All-Star Game and was later invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
He also participated in the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers local pro day. He said Raiders coach Jon Gruden said hello to the group and had a quick interaction with Chachere.
Chachere is listed at 6-foot and 197 pounds, and NFL.com compares him to Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen. He was clocked in the 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.49 seconds. NFL.com projects Chachere to go in the sixth or seventh round.
“Drafted or not, it really doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “As long as I get brought in for camp. I’m going to put in the work, whether it’s watching film or talking with coaches or veteran players, and just doing extra things at practice. Just doing about anything … just to get on the field whether it’s special teams or if I get a chance to play defense or not.
“Doing what I have to do for my son.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
