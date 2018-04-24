Raiders coach Jon Gruden challenged Derek Carr at voluntary mini-camp. How did Carr do?

The Oakland Raiders hit the field Tuesday at the team's training facility in Alameda for voluntary veteran mini-camp.
It was the first for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden since re-joining the franchise he coached from 1998-2001.
He got to see many of his players, particularly ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr. As you can imagine, Gruden tested Carr throughout.
“You can have a real creative imagination with that guy at your quarterback position," he told reporters. "He can make every throw. It comes out of his hand fast and accurate. He’s mobile. He’s sharp. He’s a great leader. He choked this situation today, he was all over it. We tried to give him some audibles, different situations on the very first day, he didn’t blink. He’s a real, real good player. We just have to do our part as coaches, and we have to improve the positions around him.”
The Raiders will continue veteran mini-camp until Thursday before organized team activities get underway on May 22.
Carr said he was ready for the challenge from Gruden, who hasn't coached in the NFL since 2008 while he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"He threw everything at me," Carr said to reporters. "He tried to get me, see if I was listening to him in the meetings and those things. We had a lot of fun doing that. It’s always fun to accept his challenge and hopefully do good at it and look at him and wink at him. We have fun together because we know we both have the same goal in mind and that’s putting the ship in the water and hitting this thing running. We’re trying to do that right now."
