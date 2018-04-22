Raiders QB Derek Carr was drafted in the second round. Does that still motivate him?

Every NFL team passed on the Fresno State quarterback in the first round. As the second round began, the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns all chose someone else.
Carr's long wait ended when the Oakland Raiders selected him fourth in that round — the 36th overall pick.
The NFL Network replayed the first round of the 2014 draft Saturday. Among its viewers was Carr's brother, Darren.
"Sitting here watching the 2014 NFL Draft .... Some funny things stick out to me," Darren Carr tweeted.
Derek Carr chimed in. "Make sure you stick around for the second day ... still pushes me ," he wrote.
Darren Carr followed with a reply.
"Texans, Cowboys and Browns passed on you twice .... #ThrowBackStatOfTheDay ," Darren Carr tweeted.
Derek Carr, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Raiders. He has completed thrown for 14,690 yards and 103 touchdowns against 44 interceptions.
The 2018 NFL draft begins Thursday in Arlington, Texas. The Raiders have 11 selections, including the 10th overall pick.
