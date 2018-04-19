Raiders' 2018 schedule features four prime-time games, including matchup with 49ers

The Oakland Raiders will have four prime-time games, including a Thursday night showdown against their Bay Area-rival San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
The NFL released the 2018 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The Raiders and 49ers last met in the regular season in 2014 in Oakland, Derek Carr's rookie season. The Raiders defeated San Francisco 24-13 to lead the all-time series 7-6.
The Raiders and 49ers will play on FOX and NFL Network at 5:20 p.m.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden and company will have a favorable schedule that includes just four games against 2017 playoff teams.
Other prime-time games include the season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
Of those prime-time games, two will be on ESPN, Gruden's former employer as a commentator before taking the Raiders job in January.
The only back-to-back home games in Oakland occur against Kansas City and Pittsburgh in December.
The Raiders' trip to England will mark their third international game. They will play the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14 in the first-ever game at Tottenham Stadium.
Raiders 2018 schedule
Week 1: Mon., Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m. ESPN
Week 2: Sun., Sept. 16 at Denver, 1:25 p.m. CBS
Week 3: Sun., Sept. 23 at Miami, 10 a.m. CBS
Week 4: Sun., Sept. 30 vs. Cleveland, 1:05 p.m. FOX
Week 5: Sun., Oct. 7 at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m. CBS
Week 6: Sun., Oct. 14 vs. Seattle (London), 10 a.m.. FOX
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: Sun., Oct. 28 vs. Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m. CBS
Week 9: Thu., Nov. 1 at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN
Week 10: Sun., Nov. 11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m. FOX
Week 11: Sun., Nov. 18 at Arizona, 1:05 p.m. CBS
Week 12: Sun., Nov. 25 at Baltimore, 10 a.m. CBS
Week 13: Sun., Dec. 2 vs. Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. CBS
Week 14: Sun., Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m. NBC
Week 15: Sun., Dec. 16 at Cincinnati, 10 a.m. CBS
Week 16: Mon., Dec. 24 vs. Denver, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Week 17: Sun., Dec. 30 at Kansas City, 10 a.m. CBS
Raiders vs. 2018 opponents
|Opp
|First met
|Last met
|Series record
|Arizona
|1973
|2014
|5-4
|Baltimore
|1996
|2017
|3-7
|Cincinnati
|1968
|2015
|18-10
|Cleveland
|1970
|2015
|12-10
|Denver
|1960
|2017
|62-51-2
|Indianapolis
|1971
|2016
|8-6
|Kansas City
|1960
|2017
|52-60-2
|L.A. Chargers
|1960
|2017
|62-52-2
|L.A. Rams
|1972
|2014
|8-5
|Miami
|1966
|2017
|17-16-1
|Pittsburgh
|1970
|2015
|12-10
|San Francisco
|1970
|2014
|7-6
|Seattle
|1977
|2014
|28-24
