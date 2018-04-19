Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Raiders face the 49ers on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Football

Raiders' 2018 schedule features four prime-time games, including matchup with 49ers

By Anthony Galaviz

April 19, 2018 05:48 PM

The Oakland Raiders will have four prime-time games, including a Thursday night showdown against their Bay Area-rival San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

The NFL released the 2018 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The Raiders and 49ers last met in the regular season in 2014 in Oakland, Derek Carr's rookie season. The Raiders defeated San Francisco 24-13 to lead the all-time series 7-6.

The Raiders and 49ers will play on FOX and NFL Network at 5:20 p.m.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks at his introductory news conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. Hector AmezcuaThe Sacramento bee

Raiders coach Jon Gruden and company will have a favorable schedule that includes just four games against 2017 playoff teams.

Other prime-time games include the season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

Of those prime-time games, two will be on ESPN, Gruden's former employer as a commentator before taking the Raiders job in January.

The only back-to-back home games in Oakland occur against Kansas City and Pittsburgh in December.

The Raiders' trip to England will mark their third international game. They will play the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14 in the first-ever game at Tottenham Stadium.

Raiders 2018 schedule

Week 1: Mon., Sept. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m. ESPN

Week 2: Sun., Sept. 16 at Denver, 1:25 p.m. CBS

Week 3: Sun., Sept. 23 at Miami, 10 a.m. CBS

Week 4: Sun., Sept. 30 vs. Cleveland, 1:05 p.m. FOX

Week 5: Sun., Oct. 7 at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m. CBS

Week 6: Sun., Oct. 14 vs. Seattle (London), 10 a.m.. FOX

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Sun., Oct. 28 vs. Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m. CBS

Week 9: Thu., Nov. 1 at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN

Week 10: Sun., Nov. 11 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m. FOX

Week 11: Sun., Nov. 18 at Arizona, 1:05 p.m. CBS

Week 12: Sun., Nov. 25 at Baltimore, 10 a.m. CBS

Week 13: Sun., Dec. 2 vs. Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. CBS

Week 14: Sun., Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m. NBC

Week 15: Sun., Dec. 16 at Cincinnati, 10 a.m. CBS

Week 16: Mon., Dec. 24 vs. Denver, 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Week 17: Sun., Dec. 30 at Kansas City, 10 a.m. CBS

Raiders vs. 2018 opponents

OppFirst metLast met Series record
Arizona197320145-4
Baltimore199620173-7
Cincinnati1968201518-10
Cleveland1970201512-10
Denver1960201762-51-2
Indianapolis197120168-6
Kansas City1960201752-60-2
L.A. Chargers1960201762-52-2
L.A. Rams197220148-5
Miami1966201717-16-1
Pittsburgh1970201512-10
San Francisco197020147-6
Seattle1977201428-24



