Derek Carr criticizes Fresno State professor for controversial tweet about Barbara Bush

By Anthony Galaviz

April 18, 2018 10:19 AM

Derek Carr and David Carr took to social media to chastise a Fresno State professor who called former first lady Barbara Bush "an amazing racist."

Randa Jarrar, the Fresno State English professor, called Bush an “amazing racist” who raised a “war criminal,” and expressed no concern that she could be fired or reprimanded for her outspokenness on social media.

Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded to a tweet by his brother, David, who quoted Bush.

"Wow... I don’t care how much you dislike some one you don’t talk about them and their family like that. This right here is ridiculous," Derek Carr tweeted.

David Carr met the the former first lady and President George H.W. Bush in Houston, where he was the original No. 1 draft pick of NFL expansion Texans in 2002 and played five seasons.

David's wife, Melody, took to Instagram and sent condolences to the Bush family.

