Why going to Haiti is important for Raiders' Derek Carr

Derek Carr and three of his former Oakland Raiders teammates visited Haiti for a couple days in March on a humanitarian mission.
This was the second time Carr has gone to the impoverished island nation. He works with the Love A Child missionary organization that he lauded for being reputable.
"I've met some of the most wonderful people I've ever met in my entire life," Carr told his YouTube viewers. "Here at Love A Child you know where absolutely everything goes: It goes back to the Haitian people. It's a rare thing but a beautiful thing and that's why I come back. Another reason why I come back is to show the love of Christ."
He first made the trip in 2016, but skipped last year because he was recovering from a fractured fibula. This time, Carr and crew arrived on March 22 in Fond Parisien.
Joining Carr on the trip were Latavius Murray of the Minnesota Vikings, Jamize Olawale of the Dallas Cowboys, Taiwan Jones of the Buffalo Bills and Carr's friend Brandon Jones.
The players played soccer with children and distributed bibles, and Carr did a little preaching.
On a food line, the players kept serving bowls of rice until everyone in the community had eaten. Carr said it was the first time the Haitians had been served hot meals in three weeks.
Carr and crew found out how life is in Haiti when they walked on rocks with no shoes. "This is how a lot of these people live in the villages," he said.
Carr plans to return to Haiti in 2019 and is looking forward to interacting with the people through David George World Ministries.
"Visit David George World Ministries and you can send money and I promise you I put my name on it every cent will go to the precious people in Haiti that's why I continue to go with him," he said. "That's why I continue to go to Love A Child in Fond Parisien, Haiti, because everything that my wife and I have ever given there, we have seen with our own eyes where it's gone and we promise it'll go to the precious people that live there in the villages."
Comments