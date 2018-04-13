What can't Derek Carr do? Check baptizings off the list, says Cordarrelle Patterson

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson needed a change in his life. So he looked to ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr for help.
The now-New England Patriots receiver revealed Wednesday that Carr baptized him last season.
“Actually, we’re in a (team hotel) chapel one Sunday,” Patterson said on "Mad Dog Sports Radio” with Adam Schein, host of CBS Sports Network’s “Time to Schein” and on SiriusXM NFL radio. “I just came up to him one day and I was like, 'Man, I need to get baptized.’ I feel like it's time for me to change my life around at this moment. My life hasn't been going like I planned it to be but I want to change it. He talked to me and he sat me down and he had another teammate come with me and he actually baptized me that same night in the hotel.”
Carr has always had a strong faith in God and preaches in the Bay Area when he can.
“He is the reason I play football," Carr says on his website. "He has given me this special talent and I want to use it to glorify him. I am grateful for the opportunity to further His kingdom by sharing my faith on and off the football field. At any moment, any second, my football career could be taken away but my faith and relationship with God will never be taken from me."
In an interview with The Bee last year, Carr said preaching full-time is an option after his football career is finished. “I’m going to keep preaching. I don’t know if I’ll have a church or preaching different places but it’s definitely what I’m going to be doing.."
Patterson, who was surprised the Raiders traded him to the Patriots, said he enjoyed having Carr as a teammate.
“As a player, he’s a leader,” he said. “Obviously he's the quarterback and everybody follows behind the quarterback and everything he do, but it's the things off the field that people really don't see about Derek Carr.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
