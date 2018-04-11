Raiders to make a stop at ex-home site in preseason

For the first time since 1994, the Raiders are headed back to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Only this time it's for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams slated for Week 2 at the Coliseum. The Raiders played there from 1982 until 1994 before moving back to Oakland.
The team last played in Los Angeles on Dec. 24, 1994 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This will also mark the first time the Rams will play the Raiders as the home team at the Coliseum.
Oakland will host the Detroit Lions at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Week 1 of the preseason and then host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, which serves as the dress rehearsal to the regular season.
The preseason finale is a road game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The regular season schedule will likely be released some time next week prior the NFL Draft on April 26 in Arlington, Texas.
The Raiders and Rams are slated to meet in the regular season in Oakland.
