Raiders' Bruce Irvin throws more shade at former teammate Marquette King

Looks like Bruce Irvin is ready to play AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Former Raiders punter Marquette King signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos soon after the Raiders released him.
At his introductory press conference, King said he couldn’t wait to play against the Raiders twice a year.
On Tuesday, Irvin let his Twitter followers know what his plans could be when the Raiders face the Broncos in 2018.
Or maybe he was joking.
Irvin seemingly is willing to give King a hit or a tackle.
Why is Irvin upset? Maybe because King took a photo with former Broncos cornerback Aqib Tailb, who yanked the the gold chain off ex-Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree.
And that was in early 2017.
To which Irvin replied with his own tweet.
The question remains: When will the Raiders play the Broncos?
You won't have to wait long because the NFL is likely to release the regular season schedule next week.
