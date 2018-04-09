Derek Carr can’t contain his excitement about start of Raiders’ voluntary workout program

The Raiders began phase 1 of their offseason workout program – albeit voluntary – on Monday, and quarterback Derek Carr showed his excitement to get the Jon Gruden era going.
The ex-Fresno State star got on Twitter at 5:11 a.m. and showed how excited he is when he posted an emoji happy face.
Monday was the first time Gruden had access to his players since becoming the Raiders coach in Janaury.
Recently, Carr said “Coach Gruden is an amazing human being” and “I’ll do whatever I can to make him great.”
One of the star players not in attendance is star pass rusher Khalil Mack, according to reports.
Mack is entering the season on the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make $13.846 million on his fifth-year option.
Those showing up for voluntary workouts included receiver Jordy Nelson, who signed a two-year, free-agent deal with the Raiders.
The Raiders’ three-day voluntary minicamp will begin April 24 before organized team activities get started on May 22. The dates of those OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31 and June 4-7.
The three-day mandatory minicamp will begin June 12. Training camp opens in Napa in July.
Just what will the Raiders be doing for the next two weeks in the offseason workout programs? Gruden emphasized strength and conditioning under Tom Shaw.
“I’m not going to say a whole lot,” Gruden said. “We got a new program downstairs, totally different to what has been going on there. Really sell our strength and conditioning program. I want the (players) to go down there and lift and run and be together for three hours and then I want them to come upstairs and do football for one hour that first week and get excited about being a Raider and learning our system and building some relationships that’s what it’s all about trust in our relationships. I’m looking forward to having our players and our team and our working together.”
