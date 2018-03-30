A surprise! Raiders release punter Marquette King and fans voice their frustration

In a bit of a surprising news, the Oakland Raiders released punter Marquette King on Friday.
That led to an onslaught of frustration by Raiders fans who were blindsided by the move, including Derek Carr’s brother, Darren.
Here are some reactions by Raiders fans.
Perhaps, there was a reasoning why the Raiders decided to let King go.
King posted his farewell on Instagram with a picture of him waving after he was released by the team.
His agent, Wynn Silberman, gave his thoughts to the Las Vegas Review Journal.
King was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He took over the punting duties after Shane Lechler signed a free-agent deal with the Houston Texans.
Over his six-year career, King has played in 80 games, recorded 426 punts for 19,941 yards (46.8 avg.) and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 156 times with 33 touchbacks.
The Raiders also released tight end Clive Walford and re-signed safety Reggie Nelson.
