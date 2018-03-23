Did ex-Firebaugh High/Reedley College star Josh Allen shine on Pro Day?

Former Firebaugh High and Reedley College star Josh Allen was the focal point at University of Wyoming Pro Day on Friday.
In fact, all 32 National Football League teams were in attendance to see Allen, and he didn't disappoint. He showed how deep he can throw the ball inside Wyoming's domed practice facility in Laramie.
Jordan Palmer, Allen's quarterback coach., instructed Allen's pro day.
Allen used his feet plenty to show he does have accuracy and had 60 throws -- big bombers, no less.
"He's worked really hard with his footwork and his touch," NFL Network's Mike Mayock said. "The accuracy has followed and it looks really good. "
Allen was listed Friday at 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds.
He received rave reviews from former two NFL quarterbacks and analysts.
And NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had a funny take.
Does Allen compare to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, as far as arm strength?
Allen is projected to be selected in the first round, possibly among the top five picks.
The Cleveland Browns hold the top pick at the NFL Draft on April 26 in Arlington, Texas.
