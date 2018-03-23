Ex-Raider Woodson disses on Jon Gruden, Derek Carr, Khalil Mack. Bruce Irvin responds

From left, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano, Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch are seen at the official coin flip to determine the ninth and 10th picks for the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. Woodson had recently been let go as a Raiders assistant coach but agreed to the promotional appearance. Gregory Payan Associated Press