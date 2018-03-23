Ex-Raider Woodson disses on Jon Gruden, Derek Carr, Khalil Mack. Bruce Irvin responds

Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson criticized his former team this week.
Woodson, who finished his playing career with the Raiders and had two stints in Oakland as a position coach, was let go after the firing of head coach Jack Del Rio.
Jon Gruden was named Raiders coach in January and has been busy retooling the roster. Among his signature moves: signing free agent Jordy Nelson (formerly Aaron Rogers' favorite receiving target with the Green Bay Packers) and then releasing wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
“I don’t want to sound like a scorned lover because I was fired by the Raiders,” Woodson said during an appearance on FS1's "Undisputed." “I love (team owner) Mark Davis, I love the Davis family. But you can’t tell me you got rid of Michael Crabtree, you put Jordy Nelson in there, and Jordy Nelson is better than Michael Crabtree. That’s a lie.
"And, I love Derek Carr. Derek Carr is not Aaron Rodgers. That’s completely different."
Woodson went on to review the Raiders' defensive stars, saying, “Khalil Mack … he’s an above-par player. Bruce Irvin … he’ll be inconsistent.”
He also responded to a fan’s tweet about Carr and said the ex-Fresno State star doesn’t “give them toughness” but “gives them leadership.”
On Friday morning, Irvin fired back at Woodson, referencing another former Raiders coach, Ken Norton Jr., in a tweet:
“Lol I can honestly say I’ve never seen a coach get fired and then go on national tv and bash the players he coached and went to war with week in and week out. Shows your true colors. Makes me wonder did you really give us your all?! Ken norton would never do some (expletive) like that."
