Here's why Derek Carr is going to miss Cordarrelle Patterson, Michael Crabtree

Derek Carr says saying goodbye to teammates is the hard part of offseason moves in the NFL.
Jordy Nelson is the good part.
Most recently, Carr's Oakland Raiders traded Cordarrelle Patterson to the New England Patriots, released Michael Crabtree and signed Nelson. Carr has been outspoken in his praise for the now-former Raiders.
Carr said on his YouTube channel Tuesday that "it's hard" to see teammates go because of the "trust and relationship" that is built.
"This is the hardest thing about this business," Carr told his viewers. "I was talking to a couple of those guys this morning and we sit there and we're like, it comes out of left field. You start making plans and thinking about what way we're going to do this and do that and all of a sudden someone is traded or released. That's just part of this business."
The Raiders have been busy during the free-agency period signing (in addition to Nelson) running back Doug Martin, tight end Derek Carrier, fullback Kevin Smith, safety Marcus Gilchrist, linebacker Tahir Whitehead, cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin and Shareece Wright, defensive end Tank Carradine. Oakland released cornerback David Amerson and traded fullback Jamize Olawale to the Dallas Cowboys.
Carr, who took Nelson on a Bay Area tour prior to his signing, said he's excited to be teammates with the former Green Bay Packers receiver.
"Jordy is a phenomenal person. Raider Nation, you're going to love him," Carr said.
He said Nelson's former Packers teammates, Davante Adams (who played with Carr at Fresno State) and James Jones, who played with Carr in Oakland his rookie year, "all love the guy. Can't wait to get to work with him."
