Raiders add Jordy Nelson, release Michael Crabtree. Derek Carr has thoughts on it

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a new wide receiver. In the process, the ex-Fresno State star will lose a wide receiver he's been teammates with for three seasons.
The Raiders released Michael Crabtree on Wednesday, but reportedly signed ex-Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson to a two-year, $15 million contract.
Carr quickly sent a message to Crabtree on Twitter thanking him for the years they played together.
Never miss a local story.
"Dang..You helped me grow so much. I’m sick we didn’t get to hold that trophy up together. But I love you like a brother! Thank you for real!" Carr tweeted.
Crabtree caught 24 touchdown passes from Carr - seven in both 2017 and 2016 and nine in 2015.
Nelson was released by the Packers on Tuesday after spending nine seasons with the team and Aaron Rodgers.
The 32-year-old finished with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns. He finishes up his Packers career with 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Carr’s former teammate at Fresno State, Davante Adams, was one of Nelson’s Packers teammates.
Fresno State fans may remember Nelson played for Kansas State and scorched the Bulldogs for 15 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in 2007, though the Bulldogs won the game 45-29.
In Nelson's lone game against the Raiders in 2011, he had three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 46-16 victory.
In another move, the Raiders added free-agent running back Doug Martin, who spent six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carr and Martin opposed each other when the Bulldogs and Boise State played in 2011. The Broncos won 57-7 behind Martin's 16 carries and 101 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders also re-signed tight end Lee Smith for three years, which made Carr happy.
"Yesssssss!" Carr tweeted.
Smith soon responded to the quarterback.
"I would army crawl naked over broken glass to keep you on two feet! Thanks Bro Love ya," he said.
Comments