Is Jordy Nelson joining the Raiders to add another weapon for Derek Carr?

Derek Carr’s weapons are wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton.
Could Jordy Nelson be headed to the Raiders to join that group?
Derek’s older brother, David, hopes that it happens.
Nelson is scheduled to meet with the Raiders Wednesday, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review Journal on Tuesday evening.
“Jordy can’t leave the building, make it happen, legally,” David Carr tweeted.
Nelson was released by the Packers Tuesday after spending nine seasons with the team and Aaron Rodgers.
The 32-year-old finished with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns. He finishes up his Packers career with 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Carr’s former teammate at Fresno State, Davante Adams, was one of Nelson’s Packers teammates.
