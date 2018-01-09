Why Jon Gruden is looking forward to working with Raiders’ Derek Carr

It didn’t take long for new Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden to meet quarterback Derek Carr. In fact, it was Tuesday morning and something came to mind to Gruden.
“I’ve been thinking of a lot of plays,” Gruden said. “And when I met Derek Carr this morning, I thought of a few more, just so you know.”
Gruden was introduced as the new Raiders head coach. He was flanked by Raiders owner Mark Davis and general manager Reggie McKenzie.
At the press conference were former Raiders, such as Charles Woodson, Jim Plunkett, Howie Long, Cliff Branch, Rich Gannon, Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, Jim Otto, Sanger native Tom Flores and many others.
Gruden alluded that he will be calling plays on offense and will take a look the personnel on offense.
“We’re going to have to look at our roster carefully,” he said. “Do we have a fullback? Who is the featured back? Who are the receivers? A lot of things need to be determined. You have to have an offense that is adaptable, that is versatile, that can adjust to a number of different scenarios.”
Much like he met with Carr during the Gruden QB Camp prior to the NFL Draft, the feeling Gruden has for the 26-year-old ex-Fresno State star hasn’t changed.
I think with (offensive coordinator) Greg Olson and his system, what we’re going to put in place is going to demand a lot from him, and I think that’s what is going to unlock the greatness in him. Very, very excited to have him as our quarterback.
Oakland Raiders new head coach Jon Gruden on Derek Carr
“He has a great arm talent. He’s athletic. He’s got natural leadership skills. He’s young and in his prime. He’s healthy now ... I think he’s got a huge upside. I think with (offensive coordinator) Greg Olson and his system, what we’re going to put in place is going to demand a lot from him, and I think that’s what is going to unlock the greatness in him. Very, very excited to have him as our quarterback.”
This past season the Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 record before dropping the next four games. Carr sustained a fractured transverse process injury against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1. He just missed one game, but clearly wasn’t the same, especially after he had an MVP-type season in 2016.
The Raiders finished the season 6-10 – a huge drop-off from a 12-4 season in 2016 that saw Oakland back to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
“Obviously Derek got hurt early in the season,” Gruden said. “Three broken bones in his back. I think that’s a reason why you might not have the same season you had a year ago.”
Gruden coached former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon for three seasons, and he was eventually was named NFL’s Most Valuable Player while Gruden was at Tampa Bay in 2002.
Gruden said the coaches face the challenge of creating a successful scheme for Carr to thrive in.
“Very exciting. I think there is a huge ceiling for Derek Carr,” Gruden said. “I think he’s proven that and it’s up to us as a coaching staff to improve around him. Get more consistent and come up with an offense that really allows him to soar in another level, but it’s exciting. I think if I’m a Raiders fan, I come to the stadium every week excited to see No. 4 under center.”
