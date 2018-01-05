Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Football

Davante Adams is up for an NFL award, and fans will choose the winner

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

January 05, 2018 11:01 AM

Green Bay Packers wide receiver and ex-Fresno State star Davante Adams is a finalist for the 11th annual VIZIO Top Value Performer trophy, an award given to the NFL player whose on-field performance most exceeds the value of their contract.

Adams’ base salary was $956,373 in 2017, his fourth year in the NFL. He finished with 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns and has five games with at least two touchdowns since 2016, tying him with teammate Jordy Nelson and Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown for the most.

Adams signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers. The deal is worth $58 million and he is the fourth highest-paid wide receiver behind Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, according to Spotrac.

Other nominees for the Top Value award are Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon.

The Top Value Performer is decided by fan votes at VIZIO.com/TVP. Voting is open until Sunday, Jan 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

