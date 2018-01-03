Jon Gruden hosted Derek Carr during his QB Camp in 2014. He spoke highly of Carr then and again in 2016 leading up to the Mexico City game.
Jon Gruden hosted Derek Carr during his QB Camp in 2014. He spoke highly of Carr then and again in 2016 leading up to the Mexico City game. ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jon Gruden hosted Derek Carr during his QB Camp in 2014. He spoke highly of Carr then and again in 2016 leading up to the Mexico City game. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Football

Jon Gruden is impressed with Derek Carr. What are the traits he likes?

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

January 03, 2018 08:30 AM

Jon Gruden came away raving about Derek Carr after meeting the ex-Fresno State star at Gruden’s QB Camp leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft.

He looked at Carr’s film during his Bulldog days and was wowed with what he had seen.

“Your position playing style is completely different. I want you,” Gruden told Carr on the segment taped for ESPN. “What do you have to say about that?”

Carr replied: “I appreciate that. Let’s go win some championships now.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It might happen –at least, Gruden coaching Carr. Gruden told the East Bay Times on Monday that he is a candidate for the Raiders’ coaching job, open after Oakland fired Jack Del Rio.

Perhaps some foreshadowing? another gem from the QB Camp segment was Gruden saying that “Al Davis would be very, very proud” of Carr.

Gruden said he will never forgot how Carr performed at QB Camp.

“We had two cameras set up 19 or 20 yards down the field on each hash mark. We threw some seam passes into the bull’s-eye where the GoPro camera was, and most of the guys hit the screen, a couple of guys would hit the target; Derek Carr hit the bull’s-eye both times and broke my cameras.”

Gruden was still high on Carr in 2016 when Gruden spoke with reporters during a conference call leading up to the Monday night game between the Raiders and Houston Texans in Mexico City.

“He’s such an upbeat, great kid,” Gruden said. “He’s got so much passion and energy and leadership. He’s fun to be around. He laughs. He works it. He’s a superstar, and he deserves a lot of credit.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Gruden-Carr connection

It goes beyond Derek Carr.

When Jon Gruden talked with Derek Carr at his 2014 QB Camp, he mentioned he would have liked to have coached his older brother, David, at Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers traded away their first- and second-round picks to the Oakland Raiders in 2002 (the year David Carr went No. 1 to the Houston Texans) and their first-rounder in 2003 and second-rounder in 2004.

In other words, Tampa Bay wasn’t in a position to trade up.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

    Tina Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives of the NFL's 32 teams after being been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Becker has filled a variety of positions in her 19 years with Carolina. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise
After game-ending fumble, Derek Carr's teammates say what he means to Raiders 1:35

After game-ending fumble, Derek Carr's teammates say what he means to Raiders
Oakland Raiders react to fourth-down 'index card' ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react to fourth-down 'index card' ruling

View More Video