Why Charles Woodson believes Jon Gruden would be good for Derek Carr

If the Oakland Raiders brought back Jon Gruden to be their head coach, what would that mean for Derek Carr?
Former Raiders star Charles Woodson says it’d be a good thing.
And now it’s a possibility after Oakland fired coach Jack Del Rio after Sunday’s season-ending 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
“I know Jon Gruden loves the quarterback position,” Woodson said on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown. “I believe he would really have a strong interest in going in working with Derek Carr and getting Derek Carr to the next level. I believe he could help him out tremendously and make him into the Hall of Fame type quarterback we think that young kid could be.”
The Raiders finished the season losing four straight, with Carr shouldering some of the blame for the downturn. In 2016, the Raiders finished 12-4 and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Carr had a subpar season with ,3496 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His numbers were down considerably after having an MVP-type season in 2016 with 28 touchdowns against six interceptions and 3,937 yards before his season was cut short because of a broken fibula in the next-to-last regular-season game.
