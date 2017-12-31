Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks on during the second half of Sunday’s 30-10 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks on during the second half of Sunday’s 30-10 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelvin Kuo Associated Press
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks on during the second half of Sunday’s 30-10 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelvin Kuo Associated Press

Football

Why Charles Woodson believes Jon Gruden would be good for Derek Carr

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 31, 2017 05:29 PM

If the Oakland Raiders brought back Jon Gruden to be their head coach, what would that mean for Derek Carr?

Former Raiders star Charles Woodson says it’d be a good thing.

And now it’s a possibility after Oakland fired coach Jack Del Rio after Sunday’s season-ending 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I know Jon Gruden loves the quarterback position,” Woodson said on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown. “I believe he would really have a strong interest in going in working with Derek Carr and getting Derek Carr to the next level. I believe he could help him out tremendously and make him into the Hall of Fame type quarterback we think that young kid could be.”

The Raiders finished the season losing four straight, with Carr shouldering some of the blame for the downturn. In 2016, the Raiders finished 12-4 and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Carr had a subpar season with ,3496 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His numbers were down considerably after having an MVP-type season in 2016 with 28 touchdowns against six interceptions and 3,937 yards before his season was cut short because of a broken fibula in the next-to-last regular-season game.

This story will be updated.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

    Tina Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives of the NFL's 32 teams after being been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Becker has filled a variety of positions in her 19 years with Carolina. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise
After game-ending fumble, Derek Carr's teammates say what he means to Raiders 1:35

After game-ending fumble, Derek Carr's teammates say what he means to Raiders
Oakland Raiders react to fourth-down 'index card' ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react to fourth-down 'index card' ruling

View More Video