Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, scoring in November at Pittsburgh, signed a contract extension with the Packers on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Keith Srakocic Associated Press

Football

Davante Adams is sticking with the Packers. How much is his deal worth?

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 08:25 PM

Davante Adams is sticking with the Green Bay Packers.

The ex-Fresno State wide receiver signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal is worth $58 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported. He is the fourth highest-paid wide receiver behind Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, according to Spotrac.

Adams was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft (No. 53 overall) and has been a key contributor for the Packers since.

He would have been a free agent, but the Packers didn’t want him testing free agency and avoided using the franchise tag.

Adams has recorded the fourth-most receptions (243) and receiving touchdowns (26) by any Packers player in his first four seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

This season, Adams has 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns and has five games with at least two touchdowns since 2016, tying him with teammate Jordy Nelson and Pittsburgh’s Brown for the most.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave a thumbs up to the deal on Instagram

 

Well deserved @taeadams #4moreyears #

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

To which Adams replied “Lets do it. Im already open.”

Adams is recovering from a concussion and will miss Sunday’s season-finale.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

