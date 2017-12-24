Derek Carr vs. Jimmy Garoppolo? Get ready for a Raiders-49ers 2018 matchup

The Oakland Raiders were eliminated from the NFL playoffs Sunday, so maybe it’s a good time to take a peak at the 2018 schedule.
Who the Raiders will host and visit is becoming clearer with two games remaining.
Already known: the Raiders visit Levi’s Stadium for the first time against the San Francisco 49ers.
The teams last met in the regular season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2014, Derek Carr’s rookie season. The Raiders won that game 24-13.
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken 26 spots behind Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
The Raiders used to play the 49ers during the preseason, but that was halted because of fan violence in 2011 at Candlestick Park.
Who else will the Raiders play in 2018?
Oakland will host eight games and be on the road for another eight. Of course, there is always that chance the Raiders will play an international game like they have the past two seasons in Mexico City.
On the schedule is teams from the NFC West, AFC North and an AFC South and AFC East same-place finisher.
Out of contention
The Raiders needed three teams to win Sunday to stay in playoff contention before their game Monday night at Philadelphia.
New England needed to beat Buffalo, the Los Angeles Rams had to defeat Tennessee and Miami had to beat Kansas City.
The Patriots and Rams won, but the Chiefs defeated Miami, officially ending Oakland’s faint postseason hopes.
Even though the Raiders mathematically clung onto their playoff chances entering Sunday, they didn’t take much solace in that while preparing to face arguably the NFL’s best team.
“We’re not hanging onto that,” coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. “We just want to play good football.”
Christmas Eve also haunted the Raiders last year, when quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg against Indianapolis.
After going 12-4 last season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2002, the Raiders were expected to contend for a Super Bowl appearance. But since Carr’s injury against the Colts, they are 6-10.
East Bay Times contributed to this report
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Oakland Raiders 2018 schedule
Here is a look at the home opponents:
AFC South same-place finisher
And a look at the road opponents:
San Francisco 49ers
AFC East same-place finisher
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Currently, the third-place Raiders (6-8) would host the Houston Texans who are in third place in the AFC South. Oakland would travel back to Miami (6-8).
