More Videos

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost 0:48

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up 1:40

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

  • After game-ending fumble, Derek Carr's teammates say what he means to Raiders

    Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith, linebacker Bruce Irvin and Derek Carr share thoughts on last play of the game.

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith, linebacker Bruce Irvin and Derek Carr share thoughts on last play of the game. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith, linebacker Bruce Irvin and Derek Carr share thoughts on last play of the game. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

Football

It’s been a tough season for Derek Carr, but he’s finding the golden lining

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

December 23, 2017 01:42 PM

UPDATED 7 HOURS 59 MINUTES AGO

Derek Carr has been in bad spots before.

Back in 2014, the Oakland Raiders started 0-10 and media wondered if the bleak record was ruining the rookie quarterback out of Fresno State.

“Not if I know who I am,” Carr said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fast forward to 2017 and things are bleak again after Carr fumbled at the goal line on the Raiders’ last play in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week in Oakland, making for a less-than-merry Christmas as the Raiders (6-8) head to Philadelphia for another national TV game.

How’s Carr holding up?

“There’s been things that I’ve gone through this year (that) I’ve never been through and I’m learning how to deal with those things.”

“This time next year,” Carr added, “I’ll feel that I’m a better player because of what I went through. Not only on the field, but off the field, as well.”

For the first time in his career, Carr came back midseason from an injury, missing just one game after suffering a fractured transverse process.

His passer rating, which had been improving each of his first three seasons to 96.7 in last year’s run to the playoffs, has slipped to 88.4.

And there were whispers that he’d lost his teammates’ respect during the early season debate over players’ attention to the national anthem. Carr stood at attention; many teammates kneeled.

Answering the latter, his teammates voted Carr as the Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

“That really touched my heart,” Carr said. “It really showed me that obviously I know there’s things I can do better, but it showed me that my teammates still see me for who I am. They still see me grinding through adverse times.”

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said he believes Carr is growing as a quarterback and will continue to get better: “Even the very elite quarterbacks of all time weren’t perfect every year. Derek is good football player. We’re going to win a lot of games together here.”

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost 0:48

Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

Pause
Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 4:16

Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:06

Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:30

Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life 1:50

Live Again Fresno helps kids living in motels get a better life

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:08

Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have

Zinkin Classic highlights 1:32

Zinkin Classic highlights

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up 1:40

She brings Christmas cheer to a poor neighborhood where she grew up

  • Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

    Tina Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives of the NFL's 32 teams after being been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Becker has filled a variety of positions in her 19 years with Carolina. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

View More Video