Custom cleats for Raiders’ Derek Carr honor his son and Valley Children’s Hospital

Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital Watch Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, as they hold a surprise tea party for Valley Children's Hospital patients and the two sisters' friends. Video courtesy of Valley Children's Hospital. Watch Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr and his wife, Heather, as they hold a surprise tea party for Valley Children's Hospital patients and the two sisters' friends. Video courtesy of Valley Children's Hospital. Valley Children's Hospital

