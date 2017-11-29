Custom cleats for Raiders’ Derek Carr honor his son and Valley Children’s Hospital

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is joining the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” by expressing support for Valley Children’s Hospital, where his newborn son had life-saving surgeries years ago.
Carr will wear a specially designed shoes in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in Oakland. The cleats sport the hospital’s name and logo, along with the name of son, Dallas, and the Fresno skyline.
He did a similar tribute last season.
The NFL has rules about what players can wear. But Week 13 is special – you’ll see many players wearing unique kicks for “My Cause, My Cleats.” Most of the cleats will be auctioned to benefit the cause.
Never miss a local story.
Dallas, now 4 years old, needed three surgeries as a newborn because of an intestinal complication and stayed in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit for more than three weeks. He’s healthy now.
The Carr family, including Derek, his wife, Heather, and brother David, have been staunch supporters of the hospital since, often making visits to patients and other personal appearances on behalf of Valley Children’s.
“It’s family and I don’t just give up on family,” Derek Carr said this spring during groundbreaking for Valley Children’s Modesto specialty care center.
Carr cleats were designed by Raiders equipment manager Bob Romanski, who’s known for his skill with an airbrush.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments