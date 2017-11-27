Christmas came early for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khali Mack recently received a jersey from the Miami Heat.
What gives @Lakers !?!? I️ see you @52Mack_ pic.twitter.com/6iI2k00MGw— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 9, 2017
That led to a question from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the Los Angeles Lakers.
“What gives @Lakers !?!? I see you @52Mack_,” Carr tweeted on Nov. 9.
Carr is a big-time Lakers supporter since he was a child. He idolized ex-Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and has said that “Mamba mentality” is his mindset, a reference to the five-time NBA champion.
So, what did Carr received after Sunday’s 21-14 victory over the Denver Broncos? A surprised Carr received a Lakers jersey.
@Lakers appreciate the love!!!! Christmas came early! #DreamComeTrue pic.twitter.com/IVoPjWDQ4l— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) November 27, 2017
“@Lakers appreciate the love!!!! Christmas came early! #DreamComeTrue,” Carr tweeted Monday morning.
