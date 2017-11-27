Raiders saw an opportunity and took advantage to seal win over Broncos

Without Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, it may have seemed difficult for the Oakland Raiders to get a win against the Denver Broncos, right?
No problem for ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr and company.
On third-and-8 with 2:24 remaining, Carr connected with Cordarrelle Patterson who bursted out for a 54-yard reception that sealed the Raiders’ 21-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.
“That’s my brother.”— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) November 27, 2017
No. 4 discusses the emotions he felt when Coop went down today. Coop remains in the concussion protocol, and our thoughts stay with him. pic.twitter.com/l8Kn54Zwgk
Never miss a local story.
Crabtree (fight) and Cooper (concussion) left during the game.
Carr described what he noticed on the Broncos’ defense on the key play.
“It’s where nobody is deep,” he said. “They’re trying to pressure and get the ball out of my hand fast. It happens a lot, people like to come after the quarterback.”
Carr said Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing does a good job preparing for that likelihood, recognizing the defense’s design and picking the right play to go against it.
“Great call,” Carr said of the third-down play.
Patterson said he was surprised how the Broncos lined up for the key play. “I guess because we were down two receivers they thought they could get pressure on Derek, but he did an excellent job seeing man coverage and just seeing me one-on-one with the free safety or cornerback or whoever it was. He just put the ball so perfect there was no way I couldn’t make a play on that.”
The Raiders improved to 5-6 and will next face the New York Giants on Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Oakland is a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) and tied with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-6) in second place.
“This is was a must-win for us. Like they all are,” Carr said. “It’s an exciting thing because we’re right there. We know where we stand, but at the same time we have to go take care of business ourselves.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
AFC West standings
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Kansas City
6
5
0
.545
272
236
L.A. Chargers
5
6
0
.455
249
202
Oakland
5
6
0
.455
225
261
Denver
3
8
0
.273
197
280
Raiders schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
W, 21-14
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
Comments