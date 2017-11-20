After sixth loss, can the Raiders turn the season around? Derek Carr has an answer

A lopsided loss left the Oakland Raiders not feeling good about themselves.
What were the Raiders thinking about when they looked up at the scoreboard down by as many 30 points?
“I stood in that huddle down 30 with my guys, everyone hurting, everyone mad,” said quarterback Derek Carr, who completed 28 of 49 for 237 yards and a touchdown against one interception . “And we looked at each other during one of those timeouts and nothing changes for us. We are who we are, we’re not going to turn on each other, we’re not going to turn on anything about what we do.”
The Raiders had an opportunity to gain ground on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but couldn’t capitalize in a 33-8 loss to the defending Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Sunday.
Oakland (4-6) remains two games behind the Chiefs who lost to the New York Giants 12-9.
The good news for the Raiders is they have the next two games at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Denver Broncos (Nov. 26) and New York Giants (Dec. 3).
But can they rebound and go on a win streak? Carr says he trusts coach Jack Del Rio to make some adjustments – and for his teammates to step up:
“Obviously, we know that our culture and everything that we do works, because we have seen it work. So there’s little things that Coach is going to hit on and we’ll let him do that. But I mean mailing it in and those kind of things, that will never happen, as long as I’m here.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
AFC West standings
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Kansas City
6
4
0
.600
262
220
L.A. Chargers
4
6
0
.400
221
196
Oakland
4
6
0
.400
204
247
Denver
3
7
0
.300
183
259
Raiders schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Sept. 10
at Tennessee
W, 26-16
Sept. 17
vs. N.Y. Jets
W, 45-20
Sept. 24
at Washington
L, 27-10
Oct. 1
at Denver
L, 16-10
Oct. 8
vs. Baltimore
L, 30-17
Oct. 15
vs. L.A. Chargers
L, 17-16
Oct. 19
vs. Kansas City
W, 31-30
Oct. 29
at Buffalo
L, 34-14
Nov. 5
at Miami
W, 27-24
Nov. 19
vs. New England
L, 33-8
Nov. 26
vs. Denver
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 3
vs. N.Y. Giants
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 10
at Kansas City
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 25
at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Chargers
1:25 p.m.
