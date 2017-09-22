Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has his team off to a 2-0 start, but he’s not taking credit. He wants the credit go to his teammates.
Don’t give Raiders’ Derek Carr all the credit for success. He tells you who deserves it

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 22, 2017 3:28 PM

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr never likes taking credit for any success that comes his way.

Heading into the Raiders’ first high-profile matchup of the year, Sunday night at the Washington Redskins (KSEE24), it’s been easy to deflect to his offensive line, wide outs and running backs.

“With the way we’re able to pick up blitzes, we’re able to hit go-routes for touchdowns,” Carr said. “We’re able to push the ball deep. … Everyone gives the quarterback credit and all those things because you always touch the ball, but I give all those guys the credit.”

In two wins, Carr has completed 45 of 60 passes for 492 yards and five touchdowns. He has been sacked two times.

Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing is liking what he is seeing from his signal caller with the weapons around him.

“We want to him to be able to go play fast,” Downing said. “It’s probably not as frequent as it may seem, but when he does have those opportunities, he’s really done a nice job of helping us out.”

In the offseason, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie got more help on offense by signing tight end Jared Cook, offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to compliment what the Raiders already have.

The Raiders then traded for Oakland native Marshawn Lynch from the Seattle Seahawks.

So far, so good for Oakland with its new acquisitions with Patterson and Lynch scoring their first touchdown as a Raider in a 45-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 17.

“I feel like we have a lot of talent,” Carr said. “I think that our front office and our coaches have done a great job of bringing that in, but it doesn’t mean anything unless we go out and do it on the field. That is the coolest part to me, is that our guys sat in there in meetings, attentive, ready to learn what’s next, what’s the game plan. When we hit this field, it’ll be full speed. It’ll be all out, everything they’ve got.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Next up

OAKLAND RAIDERS AT WASHINGTON REDSKINS

  • When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
  • TV/Radio: KSEE-24.1, KFIG (940), KCBL (1340)
  • Capacity/surface: 85,000/natural grass
  • Series: Raiders lead, 7-5
  • Raiders in prime time: 62-51-1 (2-1 last season)

