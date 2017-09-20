Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and quarterback Derek Carr celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass during the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Football

Raiders’ Derek Carr has a message for young kids about Michael Crabtree

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 20, 2017 10:25 AM

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s penchant for finding the end zone is the result of practice. A lot of practice.

Crabtree had three touchdown catches in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, and Carr went on his YouTube channel Monday morning to talk about his favorite target:

“He’s someone, for all the young kids that get to see this, I hope you understand that Crabtree just doesn’t show up on Sunday and make those plays. When we’re not only in off-season, in training camp and practice during the week … every time I throw him the ball, he catches it and finishes it to the end zone. He gets used to being in the end zones. When he gets three touchdowns in a game, to us players, it’s no surprise because we always see him there in practice.

“Sometimes he catches it and finishes 80 yards down the field and we have to wait for him to come back so we can run our next play. He works his tail off. For young kids, that’s someone you want to follow. Someone who has that much talent and he is able to take that talent and go to practice and work his tail off. That’s a special thing.”

Crabtree has 20 touchdowns, which ties for fourth most in the NFL since 2015 when he came into the league.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

