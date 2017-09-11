Worst ‘Monday Night Football’ experience ever? This ESPN reporter fumbles debut

ESPN reporter Sergio Dipp had a terrible “Monday Night Football” debut, stumbling with his words during 30 cringing seconds on national TV.

It was the equivalent of a car crash.

And you kept watching even though you knew it was bad.

Really bad.

Sergio Dipp is basically me at a bar when I try speaking to women — Luke Bellus (@lukebellus4) September 12, 2017

Dipp, who served as the sideline reporter for the the second game of the night, struggled to speak coherently or in complete sentences. Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins, calling the game with former coach Rex Ryan, tossed to Dipp during the first quarter of the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers game … and the car crash began.

“Beth … Coach … it’s a pleasure to be with you guys,” Dipp said during his sideline report with a big grin.

But then he couldn’t put any of his thoughts together.

Certainly not smoothly.

“Here on the field … from up close,” Dipp said while taking odd breaks in the middle of his delivery. “Just watching coach … Vance Joseph … from here.

“You watch him now on the screen.”

Dipp’s name started trending on Twitter both in Fresno and throughout the United States.

“This diversity in his background is helping him a lot tonight,” Dipp continued while talking about Joseph, the Broncos’ first-year coach. “Quarterback at Colorado. Defensive back in the NFL.

“And here he is. HAVING. THE TIME. OF HIS LIFE! This night, making his head coaching debut.”

Who is this Sergio Dipp guy and why is he commentating like he's in the middle of a natural disaster? — Alex✌ (@alex_feeback) September 12, 2017

And as the game got out of hand with the Broncos leading 24-7 against the Chargers after three quarters, much of the MNF talk on social media centered on whether Dipp would make another sideline report on air.

He never returned.

Dipp, however, was tweeting occasionally during the game, and eventually realized the internet was all over him.

Some compared Dipp’s performance to the “Boom Goes the Dynamite” sports anchor’s train wreck from 2005.

Dipp, 29, is from Mexico and has worked full time at ESPN Deportes since 2013.

He joined the MNF crew five months after ESPN made massive cuts in the spring, including laying off former Fresno State star and Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Sideline reporter Sergio Dipp joined the Monday Night Football crew five months after ESPN made massive layoffs.

By around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dipp went on Twitter to post an apology.

“Making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest show out there, on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants and [from] some people’s perspective, it all went wrong,” Dipp said in a video. “Hopefully I’ll have another chance and be sure I make the most out of it.”

Before the entire debacle, Dipp wrote on his official Facebook and Twitter pages: “Si tú no crees en ti, nadie va a creer en ti.”

In English, that means: “If you don’t believe in yourself, no one is going to believe in you.”

Here’s to hoping Dipp still believes in himself.