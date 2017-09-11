Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half Sunday.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half Sunday. Mark Zaleski Associated Press
Oakland Raiders happy to have ‘Beast Mode’ on their side now

By Anthony Galaviz

September 11, 2017 10:33 AM

Marshawn Lynch lived up to his nickname in Sunday’s debut as an Oakland Raider.

In the fourth quarter, the formerly retired Seattle Seahawk took a handoff from Derek Carr and went full “Beast Mode” over Tennessee Titans nose tackle Jurrell Casey.

Lynch stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Casey is 6-1 and 305.

Lynch finished with 18 carries for 76 yards, and had a 16-yard reception in the Raiders’ 26-16 victory over the Titans.

How did the Raiders react to Lynch’s game?

QB Derek Carr: “We got to see that Marshawn is Marshawn. He’s running through people, and he’s going to make it a pain on them to tackle him. You got to earn it if you’re going to tackle him.”

WR Amari Cooper: “He’s such a beast. You saw that play where he ran a guy over that was like five times bigger than he was, so it gets everybody hyped.”

RB DeAndre Washington: “We’ve been witnessing that since day one. We’re really not surprised. That’s what he does. That’s why we brought him in.”

OL David Sharpe: “He’s a physical player, he’s smash mouth, he’s going to run right through you. Third-and-short, fourth-down situations, when you’re trying to close a game out, that’s the type of player that you need, a guy that’s going to go north and south like that.”

CB David Amerson: “We already knew who he was coming in here. He came in and put on a show. I think at the end of the game in the fourth quarter when you need to get down the field, give it to ‘Beast Mode.’ That’s what he did – got us down the field.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

