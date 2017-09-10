How did Raiders’ Derek Carr react to new kicker making four field goals?

Can’t blame the ex-Fresno State star for feeling that way after ending his 2016 season because of a broken right fibula.
Carr picked up where he left off Sunday, but still wasn’t satisfied after compiling 22 of 32 for 262 yards and two touchdowns in the Oakland Raiders’ 26-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in a season opener for both teams.
“We have a lot of good pieces,” Carr said. “Like Jack Del Rio said, talent is nothing. As an offense, we were just talking we didn’t play well. We felt like we didn’t play to our standard. I know I didn’t, and we have a lot to correct.”
The Raiders (1-0) were backed by four field goals by Tavecchio, who was 4 for 4 from 20, 52, 52 and 43 yards. He also converted on two extra points.
No player has made at least two 50-yard field goals in his debut, according to Elias Sports.
Tavecchio has spent the last four years in training camp trying to make the team, but was cut each time. On Friday afternoon, he was signed to Oakland’s practice squad, and signed to the active roster Saturday after the team placed longtime kicker Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve.
Carr was proud to see his new kicker perform well. .
“Giorgio stepped up in a big way,” Carr said. “It couldn’t happen to a better person. I hope our fans hear and know that about Giorgio. He is one of the best people I’ve ever been around. The way he carries himself, what he’s all about. Everything about him is the same every day. When he was knocking down those kicks, from coaches to players to staff, there wasn’t anyone that wasn’t smiling.”
