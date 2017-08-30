David Carr records an Educational Employees Credit Union commercial this summer. His weekly column on the NFL returns Sept. 7 to The Fresno Bee.
Football

Win a football autographed by David Carr

Fresno Bee Staff

August 30, 2017 3:21 PM

David Carr’s weekly column on the NFL returns next week to The Bee.

Carr is a former Fresno State quarterback, NFL No. 1 draft pick and Super Bowl champion. Now he’s an analyst for the NFL Network and writing a Thursday column during the season in collaboration with The Bee’s Robert Kuwada. The column is sponsored by Valley Children’s Hospital.

Each week, David will answer one reader’s question in his column – and that lucky reader will receive an NFL autographed football signed by David! Email your questions to David at sports@fresnobee.com (please be sure to put “Question for David Carr” in the subject line).

