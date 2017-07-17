A Massachusetts farm is making its corn maze in the shape of... Tom Brady?

There are more than two months until corn mazes start to open across the country, but one Massachusetts farm may already boast the most unique design.
Sauchuk’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Plympton said that its corn maze for 2017 will be in the shape of New England Patriots’ star quarterback Tom Brady. The maze is scheduled to open on Sept. 16, according to the Associated Press.
Owner Scott Sauchuk said he made his decision based on the team’s dramatic Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February.
“He’s the MVP of the Super Bowl with the outstanding comeback that they made and looking forward to doing it again next year,” Sauchuk told boston.com. “He sort of exemplifies New England sports.”
The farm and pumpkin patch released the design on its Facebook page. It will be cut into the shape of Brady closer to the opening date, a process that will take about one day, according to boston.com.
This year’s maze willl be Sauchuk’s 10th maze, according to the Associated Press.
