Oakland Raiders and former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr walks son Dallas across the end zone before the start of the Bulldogs’ game with San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014.
Oakland Raiders and former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr walks son Dallas across the end zone before the start of the Bulldogs’ game with San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. CRAIG KOHLRUSS THE FRESNO BEE
Oakland Raiders and former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr walks son Dallas across the end zone before the start of the Bulldogs’ game with San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. CRAIG KOHLRUSS THE FRESNO BEE

Football

July 06, 2017 8:02 PM

Derek Carr buys son, Dallas, a Raiders helmet. Already, the 3-year-old is dreaming big

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Derek Carr did a little shopping in the form of a Raiders helmet.

Not for himself, of course, with his team-supplied model all that he needs as he heads into his fourth NFL season, armed with the five-year, $125 contract extension he signed with Oakland on June 23.

Instead, this one was for 3-year-old son, Dallas, who proudly donned the plastic helmet along with an oversized jersey (No. 4, of course) before turning to Dad to ask a simple question that Carr posted on his Twitter feed.

Plenty of Raiders fans, or those who just count Carr as one of their favorite pro athletes, enjoyed what they were seeing and were quick to hit the “like” button and share their thoughts.

Maybe it won’t be long before Dallas also will ask about playing for Fresno State, where his dad as well as uncle David starred.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Big contract in hand, Derek Carr vows to still give everything to the Raiders

Big contract in hand, Derek Carr vows to still give everything to the Raiders 0:41

Big contract in hand, Derek Carr vows to still give everything to the Raiders
Looking at Raiders QB Derek Carr on his contract extension 1:17

Looking at Raiders QB Derek Carr on his contract extension
Derek Carr's 2016 stats 0:40

Derek Carr's 2016 stats

View More Video