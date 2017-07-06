Derek Carr buys son, Dallas, a Raiders helmet. Already, the 3-year-old is dreaming big

Derek Carr did a little shopping in the form of a Raiders helmet.
Not for himself, of course, with his team-supplied model all that he needs as he heads into his fourth NFL season, armed with the five-year, $125 contract extension he signed with Oakland on June 23.
Instead, this one was for 3-year-old son, Dallas, who proudly donned the plastic helmet along with an oversized jersey (No. 4, of course) before turning to Dad to ask a simple question that Carr posted on his Twitter feed.
When you get your son a @RAIDERS helmet and he looks at you and says "can I wear my helmet someday and play for the Raiders like you?"— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 6, 2017
Plenty of Raiders fans, or those who just count Carr as one of their favorite pro athletes, enjoyed what they were seeing and were quick to hit the “like” button and share their thoughts.
That jersey is perfectly fitted. https://t.co/VOTVlM2zYJ— Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) July 6, 2017
@derekcarrqb I'm grooming my 3 girls (all under 4 years old) #RaiderNation #RN4L pic.twitter.com/GvdfS21Bhn— Kylo Ron (@chatz24) July 6, 2017
Maybe it won’t be long before Dallas also will ask about playing for Fresno State, where his dad as well as uncle David starred.
