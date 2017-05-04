Raiders’ Derek Carr shares update of offseason form as rehab continues

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr apparently is feeling good.
It has been five months since the former Fresno State star suffered a season-ending broken fibula in a Christmas Eve game against the Indianapolis Colts.
On Thursday, Carr provided another update on his rehab via Instagram, and the news keeps getting better for him, the Raiders and their fans.
Thankful for every moment I am up and running. As I laid on that field with a broken ankle I dreamed of these moments.... Training with my team again. Lifting... Running... Throwing... Competing... there is more out there to go get... Yahweh YOU are faithful and restored the dream in my heart! Can't wait to play again! Blessed! #WhatTheyCallWorkICallWorship #RaiderNation
The photo appears to show he is full-go during the team’s offseason workout program.
Raiders players will continue on that front before starting organized team activities May 23 in Alameda.
