How the Internet graded California team’s 2017 NFL draft haul

1:17 Tyquwan Glass' Pro Day Highlights/Interview Pause

1:09 Aaron Peck's Pro Day Highlights/Interview

2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house

1:27 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce

1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops

1:09 He's an 80-year-old softball player in a league that's turning 25

1:13 Bareback riding and team roping on final day at Clovis Rodeo

0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

2:43 Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage