Raiders’ Derek Carr warns fans buying up his gear: Beware the frauds

As Derek Carr’s popularity continues to rise in the NFL, so, too, does the eagerness of fans wanting to buy just about anything related to the Oakland Raiders star.
But the quarterback cautioned his Facebook followers Friday night that some of what’s out there may be less than legit.
Heed the warning, Carr fans. The only way to buy an official Carr jersey or a shirt, for now, is through authorized retailers or sites such as the NFL Shop or Raider Image.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
