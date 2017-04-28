3 years since his draft, Raiders’ Derek Carr says ‘a lot has happened … a long way to go’

Wasn’t it just yesterday that the Oakland Raiders rolled a pair of second-round dice on quarterback Derek Carr?
Actually, it was three years ago, in the 2014 NFL Draft.
The senior out of Fresno State had hoped to hear his name on Day 1. That didn’t happen, Carr instead earning the call the next day. Looking back, Carr offered in a Friday social media post, “a lot has happened” since then.
As Carr watched 2017’s second round play out, he reflected what his draft day meant to him. Word that year came from Reggie McKenzie as Carr watched Hall of Famer Willie Brown announce his selection.
On Instagram, Carr shared a throwback photo of him and his family in that moment.
The Raiders went 3-13 in Carr’s first year, 7-9 in 2015 and 12-4 last season, including the team’s first postseason berth since 2002.
On Thursday, Oakland selected Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley in the first round and his soon-to-be teammates greeted him with well-wishes.
That included Carr.
Congrats, @_gconley8! Welcome to the @RAIDERS. @PaniniAmerica already has your #NFLDraft card on #PaniniInstant https://t.co/0F05soxwe7 pic.twitter.com/2Fvro160QP— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 28, 2017
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack also welcomed Conley.
Welcome Lil brah! https://t.co/2059l5f20L— Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) April 28, 2017
Cornerback Sean Smith, who signed with the Raiders in 2016, said he’s looking forward to working with the rookie.
Linebacker Bruce Irvin was surprised by how many Ohio State cornerbacks were taken in the first round.
Yall chill out wit judging @_gconley8 y'all don't even know the kid! He gone be a baller TRUST!!!!! #TownBidNess— Sean Smith (@SeanSMITH24) April 28, 2017
3 dbs in the first round for Ohio state! Wow— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 28, 2017
The Raiders, who can only hope to spark the same kind of second-round magic they did three years ago, took UConn safety Obi Melifonwu (56th overall) on Friday.
Saturday, the draft concludes with Rounds 4-7.
