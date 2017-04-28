Will ex-Fresno State standouts Aaron Peck and Tyquwan Glass get call from NFL teams?

Former Fresno State standouts Aaron Peck and Tyquwan Glass are hoping for an opportunity to play in the NFL.
That could Saturday as the NFL Draft closes its three-day run in Philadelphia with rounds four through seven.
Peck and Glass will wait to see if they are chosen in the draft or earn an invitation to a tryout or camp as an undrafted free agent.
Regardless of how it plays out, they just want a chance.
“I’m more anxious and excited,” Peck said. “I’m ready for my opportunity.”
Peck, listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 239 pounds, fits best in the NFL as a tight end. He’s OK with the switch.
“Working more with a three-point stance,” said Peck, who met with the Oakland Raiders after Fresno State’s Pro Day workouts wrapped up March 22. “Get used to more tight end mechanic stuff. Working on my feet and blocking. I feel like my route running is pretty good. For me, the position switch, it’s about getting more to a three-point stance.”
Since Pro Day, which allowed Peck, Glass and a handful of others Bulldogs players to work out for scouts, Peck has made a visit to Green Bay and met briefly with coach Mike McCarthy..
Peck talked with Packers tight end coach Brian Angelichio for an hour, going over video of his workout and him in action during games..
Last season, Peck finished with 46 receptions for 630 yards and three touchdowns.
Glass met with and worked out for the Los Angeles Rams. He was listed at 5-11 and 190 pounds at Pro Day.
“Rams workout went well,” said Glass, who had 57 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble as a cornerback last season “Talked to the defensive backs coach after and he said he liked what he saw from me. Hopefully I hear something from them.
“I’m ready to see what’s going to happen because there is a lot of good defensive backs in this draft, including myself, but I just can’t wait to get that call and be on my way to camp.”
