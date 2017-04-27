Football

April 27, 2017 4:14 PM

Derek Carr’s draft advice: Don’t worry, ‘it all works out!’

Fresno Bee Staff

As the clock ticks down toward the National Football League Draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia, the Carr brothers are offering their advice and observations on Twitter.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chimed in at 3:26 p.m. Thursday, telling draft candidates not to worry about where they might be picked.

Earlier in the day, Darren Carr – middle brother of Derek and former NFL quarterback now NFL Network analyst David Carr – served up his thoughts on how to turn around the perennially failing Cleveland Browns.

Darren Carr, by the way, is the football coach at Bakersfield Christian High. Reuben Foster is an inside linebacker from Alabama, and “Garrett” is defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M.

David Carr, the No. 1 overall selection of the 2002 draft for the Houston Texans and like Derek a former Fresno State star, gave brother Darren’s tweet a thumbs-up:

We’ll see what the Browns and the other NFL franchises do. The latest Twitter reports have the Browns, who own the overall No. 1 pick, selecting Garrett and signing free agent Jay Cutler as their quarterback for next season.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future?

Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future? 4:52

Derek Carr Q&A takeaways: Is a Michael Jackson dance in his future?
Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason 1:43

Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason
Fresno fans speak on owners approving Raiders' move to Las Vegas 2:02

Fresno fans speak on owners approving Raiders' move to Las Vegas

View More Video

Sports Videos