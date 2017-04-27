Derek Carr’s draft advice: Don’t worry, ‘it all works out!’

As the clock ticks down toward the National Football League Draft on Thursday night in Philadelphia, the Carr brothers are offering their advice and observations on Twitter.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chimed in at 3:26 p.m. Thursday, telling draft candidates not to worry about where they might be picked.
Good luck to everyone hoping to get picked! If you don't go where you think you should don't trip.. it all works out! God is good! #Round2— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 27, 2017
Earlier in the day, Darren Carr – middle brother of Derek and former NFL quarterback now NFL Network analyst David Carr – served up his thoughts on how to turn around the perennially failing Cleveland Browns.
Reuben Foster would be my #1 overall pick.. but Cleveland is in a spot to get him and Garrett... Do it. I just fixed your franchise.— Darren Carr (@DCarr75) April 27, 2017
Darren Carr, by the way, is the football coach at Bakersfield Christian High. Reuben Foster is an inside linebacker from Alabama, and “Garrett” is defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M.
David Carr, the No. 1 overall selection of the 2002 draft for the Houston Texans and like Derek a former Fresno State star, gave brother Darren’s tweet a thumbs-up:
People make it 2 difficult. #nailedit https://t.co/TKOnFj8tfy— David Carr (@DCarr8) April 27, 2017
We’ll see what the Browns and the other NFL franchises do. The latest Twitter reports have the Browns, who own the overall No. 1 pick, selecting Garrett and signing free agent Jay Cutler as their quarterback for next season.
