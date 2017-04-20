Football

April 20, 2017 6:36 PM

Here is the Raiders’ 2017 schedule, plus those for other California teams

By Anthony Galaviz

Time to start planning if you want to catch Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

NFL schedules were released Thursday, and the Raiders will play in five prime-time games.

The first of those is a trip to face the Washington Redskins on Sept. 24 in the NBC Sunday night game.

Among two other Sunday night games is a Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 17 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Oakland’s lone Monday Night Football game is at Philadelphia in Week 16 on Dec. 25.

The Raiders will open Sept. 10 in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans, then make their home debut the following week against the New York Jets.

Oakland takes on the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Nov. 19. A home game on the schedule, it will be played at 1:25 p.m. PST in Mexico City.

In all, the Raiders will face six teams that made the playoffs in 2016. Oakland has three back-to-back road trips in 2017.

The bye comes in Week 10, following a Sunday night road game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 and ahead of the game with the Patriots.

The Raiders are coming off a 12-4 season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The team played without Carr in its last two games, including a 27-14 loss to the Houston Texans in an AFC wild-card matchup.

Coming in 2017

A look at 2017 schedules for California’s NFL teams. Dates and times are subject to change based on the league’s flex-scheduling provision.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Week 1: at Tennessee, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs. New York Jets, Sept. 17, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: at Washington, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 4: at Denver, Oct. 1, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Baltimore, Oct. 8, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: vs. L.A. Chargers, Oct. 15, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Kansas City, Oct. 19, 5:25 p.m. (CBS/NFLN)

Week 8: at Buffalo, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 9: at Miami, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs. New England, Nov. 19, 1:25 p.m. in Mexico City (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Denver, Nov. 26, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 3, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 14: at Kansas City, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Dallas, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 16: at Philadelphia, Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 17: at L.A. Chargers, Dec. 31, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Week 1: vs. Carolina, Sept. 10, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 2: at Seattle, Sept. 17, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: vs. L.A. Rams, Sept, 21, 5:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 4: at Arizona, Oct. 1, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: at Indianapolis, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 6: at Washington, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Dallas, Oct. 22, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 8: at Philadelphia, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Arizona, Nov. 5, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10: vs. N.Y. Giants, Nov. 12, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs. Seattle, Nov. 26, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: at Chicago, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 14: at Houston, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Tennessee, Dec. 17, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville, Dec. 24, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: at L.A. Rams, Dec. 31, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Week 1: at Denver, Sept. 11, 7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2: vs. Miami, Sept. 17, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Kansas City, Sept. 24, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Philadelphia, Oct. 1, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: at N.Y. Giants, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Oakland, Oct. 15, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Denver, Oct. 22, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: at New England, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: at Jacksonville, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Buffalo, Nov. 19, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: at Dallas, Nov. 23, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Cleveland, Dec. 3, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Washington, Dec. 10, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: at Kansas City, Dec. 16, 5:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 16: at N.Y. Jets, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Oakland, Dec. 31, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Week 1: vs. Indianapolis, Sept. 10, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Washington, Sept. 17, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3: at San Francisco, Sept. 21, 5:25 p.m. (NFLN)

Week 4: at Dallas, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Seattle, Oct. 8, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: at Jacksonville, Oct. 15, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Arizona, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: at N.Y. Giants, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Houston, Nov. 12, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at Minnesota, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 12: vs. New Orleans, Nov. 26, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: at Arizona, Dec. 3, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Philadelphia, Dec. 10, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15: at Seattle, Dec. 17, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 16: at Tennessee, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 17: vs. San Francisco, Dec. 31, 1:25 p.m. (FOX)

