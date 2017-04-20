Oakland Raiders exercise option on Khalil Mack; Carr’s deal still in works

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack had his fifth-year option picked up as expected, increasing the team’s ability to focus on an extension for quarterback Derek Carr.
Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager was the first to report the news on Mack, with the option giving the Raiders another year to work on a long-term deal. In addition to Carr, the team also is working to extend right guard Gabe Jackson.
Carr’s agent, Tim Younger, and Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie have been talking and the plan is to work on a deal after next week's draft and get it finalized before training camp. Carr, who has made it clear he wants to be “a Raider for life,” and Jackson are entering the final year of their rookie deals.
Mack was selected in the first round (fifth overall), Carr in the second (36th) and Jackson in the third round (81st) of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, Mack is not too worried about his contract as he turns his attention to the 2017 season.
“That stuff will take care of itself,” he said Monday. “You have agents and those types of people to worry about for you. That’s the whole point with us for sure. You can talk about it here and there, the focus really comes down to winning ball games and grinding with your teammates and brothers and making this experience worth a lifetime. You have to approach this season like it’s your last.”
The deadline for clubs to to pick up fifth-year options is May 3.
