Raiders’ Derek Carr: “I love ALL Raider fans, wherever they are from.”

One thing is certain about Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr: he always cared for every Raiders’ fan.
It’s been that way since he arrived with the Raiders in 2014 as a second round draft pick.
Carr met with the media Monday and answered a question about whether the atmosphere in the Coliseum will be any different in response to NFL owners approving the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas. He said “I hope not” and “there’s the 99 percent that are loyal, faithful fans that are going to ride with us wherever we’re at.”
There were confusions in what Carr said, but the former Fresno State star took to Twitter Monday night to clear up any misunderstandings.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr
“Just in case I was misunderstood...I love ALL Raider fans, wherever they are from.... We are in this together, always! #RaiderNation,” he tweeted.
Carr has vowed “I’m giving everything to this city that I can and not trying to do a little here and a little there.”
When NFL owners voted 31-1 in late March to approve the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, Carr had an immediate thought come to mind:
“How do you keep playing somewhere you love and then you have to go and play somewhere else that you’re going to have to love and love the people there just like we will?” he said.
“In all honesty, it doesn’t matter yet. It’s like something that’s coming, it’s big news, but at the same time we have our fans here that we need to take care of.”
Bay Area Raider fans were upset with the approval, where some said they will not support the team when they move to Las Vegas in 2020.
“This is just another thing that we’re just going to deal with together,” Carr said. “We’re not going to split up like you’ve seen other cities do. We’re not going to do things like that. For the ones that do, I don’t really believe that they’re true Raider fans. I feel their hurt. I’m with you. I hurt too. But at the same time, we’re all in this together and we’re just going to do it together.”
Raiders defensive lineman Khalil Mack echoed Carr’s thoughts.
“I don’t know what would make it easier or harder,” he said. “but knowing that we have the fans that we do have, the Raider Nation, that should be self-explanatory. We have fans everywhere.”
For now, Carr said his main focus is playing in Oakland and for his team to be successful.
“We still have some good years ahead of us here,” he said. “I think that our fans are really excited about that. I think that they realize that.”
