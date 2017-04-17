Derek Carr is ‘ready to rock’ as he joins Raiders’ offseason workouts

Derek Carr was back on the field with his Oakland Raiders teammates Monday as the team’s voluntary offseason workout program began.
Carr, who will enter his fourth season out of Fresno State, met with the media for the first time since missing the last two games of the season after breaking his right leg Dec. 24 against the Indianapolis Colts.
“I feel great,” Carr said. “I’m ready to rock. I’m ready to do absolutely everything. I did everything my teammates did today and I’ll do everything my teammates do again tomorrow. Hopefully that gives an idea. Truly blessed that it wasn’t worse. It could’ve been a lot worse and it wasn’t, so, very thankful for that.”
Back to work today— Donald Penn (@DPENN70) April 17, 2017
Back at the office tomorrow— Jalen Richard (@RocketRich30) April 17, 2017
Day 1 of offseason training as a Raider! Let's gooo☠️ #RaiderNation— EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) April 17, 2017
The Raiders’ organized team activities start May 23 in Alameda.
“My goal is to make sure I’m 100 percent by the time we start OTAs and all those things,” Carr recently told The Bee. “Training camp, I’ll for sure be out there 100 percent.”
Carr said he has been running, cutting and jumping on his right leg as he showed fans recently during a Modesto appearance.
“It felt like a long process but it flew by,” Carr said of his rehabilitation. “Each day felt like a long day, but we had fun doing it. We had the great trainers and doctors here. … I did absolutely everything I could to get better. I wanted to make sure that thing was a nonfactor when I started doing things again.”
Carr also addressed his contract situation – it’s likely a an extension will be in place before training camp begins in July. Carr is headed into the final year of his first pro deal, and it sounds like the Raiders don’t want him to hit the market after next season.
Carr said Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie wants to make a deal after the NFL Draft, which is April 27-29.
“Hopefully it just gets done before training camp,” Carr said. “Because once training camp starts, I won’t even answer my phone.”
It’s expected that Carr, 26, will get paid more than Andrew Luck. Last season, the Colts signed Luck to a five-year, $123 million deal, including a $32 million signing bonus, of which $87 million is guaranteed with an average annual salary of $24.6 million.
Also Monday, Carr talked about retired running back Marshawn Lynch. Carr said he met with Lynch last week. The Seattle Seahawks hold the rights to Lynch until a trade happens.
“He’s one heck of a football player and I hope to play with him,” Carr said. “But again, I’m focused on the guys that are here today. I can’t say, ‘Oh, man, I hope he gets here.’
“Of course, anyone would want Marshawn Lynch. Any quarterback in the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you have behind you because we have great running backs.
“You always need more good players, but with that said, I’m focused on who’s here. I want to take this group and win the Super Bowl with this group that’s here, and as we add pieces we’ll hug them up and bring them in just as a family and treat them the same way we do with all of our other teammates.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Oakland Raiders offseason workout dates
- First day of voluntary: Monday
- Organized team activities (OTA): May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9
- Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15
- Training camp: TBA
Comments